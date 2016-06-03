Pakistan budget targets big rise in tax revenues

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan is targeting a 16 percent rise in tax revenues in the year ending June 2017, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday as he unveiled a budget aimed at shoring up the South Asian country’s finances.

Dar said Pakistan would target a fiscal deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product for the coming financial year, down from the 4.3 percent envisaged for this year.

He told parliament that the aim was to push Pakistan’s persistently low tax-to-GDP ratio to above 10 percent and raise revenues from taxation to 3.95 trillion rupees ($37.8 billion)from 3.42 trillion this year. Pakistan’s financial year runs from July to June.

Pakistan’s economy grew at an estimated 4.7 percent in the year to June 2016 - short of the government’s 5.5 percent target but the highest rate for eight years - after a slide in oil prices and growth in industry and services boosted demand.

Investor confidence has slowly returned to a country that was battered by the global financial crisis.

But the economy remains structurally weak, hamstrung by poor infrastructure, the threat of militant violence and narrow tax base.

Successive governments have promised to rein in tax evaders and boost revenues but face fierce resistance to change, including from the many politicians and businessmen believed to be among those dodging their taxes. ($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Asad Hashim and Syed Raza Hassan in ISLAMABAD; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)