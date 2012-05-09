FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PROFILE-Pakistan's central bank governor Yaseen Anwar
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

PROFILE-Pakistan's central bank governor Yaseen Anwar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Position: Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Incumbent: Yaseen Anwar

Born: March 31, 1951

Term: Appointed for a three-year term in October 2011

Key facts:

- The articulate, soft-spoken former banker previously served as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

- Anwar, a dual national who holds a U.S. citizenship, studied economics and political science at the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania.

- He has about 33 years of banking experience across cities including New York, London and Paris, and his resume includes American banks, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

- Anwar is the fourth central bank chief in three years since Asif Ali Zardari took over as president, highlighting the politically unstable country’s difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified individuals in government service.

