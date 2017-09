(Corrects story to show Pakistan maintained rate at 6.5 pct, not cut to 6.5 pct from 7.0 pct)

KARACHI, July 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.5 percent on Saturday, a spokesman said.

The bank has been gradually reducing the interest rate as it seeks to spur economic growth against a backdrop of slowing inflation, largely due to weak oil prices. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)