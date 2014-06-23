FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2014

Plane carrying prominent anti-govt cleric diverted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a prominent Pakistani cleric, en route to the to the capital Islamabad to lead what he describes as a revolution against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was diverted to another Pakistani city on Monday, an airport official said.

About 2,000 supporters of Tahirul Qadri clashed with police outside the main airport serving Islamabad on Monday where they had gathered to greet their leader. Qadri is usually based in Canada.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan, Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

