FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan pulls 'immoral' condom commercial off air
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

Pakistan pulls 'immoral' condom commercial off air

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan has pulled a condom commercial off the air following more than 1,000 complaints that its broadcast was immoral during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The commercial features a couple wondering how their neighbour managed to land a glamorous wife, only to have the beaming husband reveal his secret - a packet of “Josh” condoms. “Josh” translates as “excitement” in Urdu.

“People who complained didn’t want such an immoral advertisement on television during the holy month ... They wanted us to take action,” said Fakharuddin Mughar, a spokesman for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

The advertisement had been voluntarily pulled by the Pakistan Broadcasting Association, he added.

Pakistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, where many people scrupulously observe the holy month of fasting and prayer.

It has a long history of banning items considered offensive. The YouTube video-sharing website has been banned for nearly a year after complaints that it carried material offensive to Muslims.

In another example, women in northwest Pakistan were banned last week from shopping unaccompanied during Ramadan, lest their presence distract men. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.