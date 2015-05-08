Pakistan helicopter carrying diplomats crashes, killing at least four people

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (Reuters) - A Pakistan military helicopter carrying foreign diplomats to the launch of projects in mountainous northern Pakistan crashed on Friday, killing two pilots and at least two foreigners, the army and media said.

“Two pilots and two to three foreigners fatalities,” military spokesman Asim Bajwa said in a Twitter post, adding that there were 13 survivors “with varying degree of injuries”.

He did not identify the foreigners who were killed or give their nationalities.

Media said diplomats were among the 11 foreigners and six Pakistanis who were on board the MI-17, which crashed into a school near the town of Gilgit and caught fire.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was travelling to Gilgit on a separate aircraft to launch two projects. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)