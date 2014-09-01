FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani soldiers enter state TV channel besieged by protesters
September 1, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani soldiers enter state TV channel besieged by protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pakistani soldiers and paramilitary forces entered the headquarters of the state television channel PTV in Islamabad on Monday after a crowd of protesters stormed the building and took the channel off the air.

Television pictures showed uniformed members of a paramilitary force and soldiers walking calmly into the building, with no reports of violence.

A PTV source told Reuters that the protesters had occupied the main control room and smashed some equipment.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel

