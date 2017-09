ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban confirmed on Friday that their leader, Hakimullah Mehsud, had been killed in a drone strike in the lawless Pakistani region of North Waziristan, senior Taliban and Pakistani intelligence sources told Reuters.

“Hakimullah Mehsud’s funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. (Saturday) in Miranshah,” an intelligence source said, referring to the main regional city.