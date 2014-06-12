Drone strikes kill 10 in Pakistan after Taliban airport attack

ISLAMABAD/MIRANSHAH, June 12 (Reuters) - Ten militants were killed in this year’s first two drone strikes in Pakistan, officials said on Thursday, six months after the attacks were suspended by Washington to give it space to pursue peace talks with the Taliban.

Just days after a deadly Taliban attack on Karachi airport, two top government officials told Reuters the drone strikes were carried out this week as a coordinated “joint Pakistan-U.S. operation”.

Military sources said six militants including four Uzbeks were killed in the first strike on Wednesday around five km north of Miranshah, the capital of the North Waziristan tribal region where Taliban insurgents are holed up.

The second attack killed four militants in the same area around 2 a.m. on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Asim Tanveer in Multan Editing by Maria Golovnina)