9 months ago
November 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 9 months ago

Pakistan central bank maintains main policy rate at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, according to a statement from the bank, citing overall macroeconomic stability and relatively stable consumer inflation.

"This manageable inflationary environment over the near-term bodes well for the current growth momentum," the bank said.

Pakistan's year-on-year consumer inflation rose to 4.21 percent in October, the bureau of statistics announced earlier this month. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

