Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit up nearly 70 pct
TEL AVIV, May 15 Israel Discount Bank reported an almost 70 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, boosted by growth in credit to households and small businesses.
ISLAMABAD May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Riaz Riazuddin, the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, will take over as acting governor from Ashraf Wathra, the bank statement said. Wathra has been governor for the past three years.
No official reason has been given for the decision not to re-appoint Wathra.
Riazuddin's three-month appointment is effective immediately, the central bank said. It is now looking for a permanent replacement for Wathra.
(Reporting by Saad Sayeed)
TEL AVIV, May 15 Israel Discount Bank reported an almost 70 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, boosted by growth in credit to households and small businesses.
* Top is closely reviewing revised proposal and will update shareholders as further information becomes available
MILAN, May 15 Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has launched a cash-and-share offer on Abertis on Monday, in a deal that values the Spanish rival at 16.34 billion euros ($18 billion).