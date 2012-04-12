FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan forex reserves rise marginally to $16.52 bln
April 12, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Pakistan forex reserves rise marginally to $16.52 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, April 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $16.52 billion in the week ended April 6, from $16.51 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose to $11.86 billion from $11.84 billion a week earlier, while those held by commercial banks fell to $4.66 billion from $4.67 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in July last year, boosted by inflows of $411 million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.

Higher exports and record remittances have also supported Pakistan’s reserves.

Remittances from Pakistanis overseas rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.

In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

Reserves have since been drained by debt repayments, including $399 million in the week ending Feb. 24 due on an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

The next repayment is due in April. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

