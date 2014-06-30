FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abraaj to consider options for Pakistan K-Electric stake
June 30, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Abraaj to consider options for Pakistan K-Electric stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Abraaj Group has mandated Citigroup to evaluate options for its indirect stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric, the Dubai-based private equity firm said on Monday.

Abraaj bought a controlling stake in KES Power, the majority shareholder in K-Electric, in 2009.

Karachi-based K-Electric made a net profit of $70 million in 2013, Abraaj said. This compares with a net loss of $197 million in 2009.

KES Power holds a 69.2 percent stake in K-Electric, according to a company presentation this month. The Pakistani government owns 24.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Andrew Torchia)

