By Saad Sayeed
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Pakistan will punish social media
companies that fail to take action against online blasphemy, the
interior minister said on Wednesday, adding that he had
requested a meeting with Facebook.
Pakistan's government wants social media networks to remove
material deemed insulting to Islam or the Prophet Mohammad, and
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last week warned those posting such
content would be "strictly punished."
"(Blasphemy) is not only a problem for Pakistan. This is an
issue about the honour of every Muslim," said Interior Minister
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is also seeking to meet ambassadors
from other Muslim countries to tackle the problem.
"If we do not get a response from social media, I do not
care about anyone, there is nothing greater than our faith. If
social media and especially international social media stays on
this route then we will have to take strong action regarding
social media."
He did not specify what action might be taken.
Those convicted of blasphemy can face the death penalty
under Pakistani law. Right groups say the law is frequently
abused in a country where Islam is a highly sensitive subject,
and where even rumours of blasphemy have sparked deadly riots.
Facebook is the most popular social network in
Pakistan. Khan said the company was "ready to send a delegation
to Pakistan" and would do so once a date was agreed.
Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment.
However, a report by the company on Pakistani government
requests for data lists 25 pieces of content being restricted
between January and June 2016.
"Based on legal requests from the Pakistan Telecom
Authority, we restricted access to content for allegedly
violating local laws prohibiting blasphemy, desecration of the
national flag, and condemnation of the country's independence,"
reads the Facebook page on Pakistan.
According to analytics data from Facebook's website, the
social media app has about 25-30 million active users in
Pakistan, where internet penetration remains poor. Facebook's
Instagram unit and rival Twitter are also popular.
The ruling PML-N party's tough talk against blasphemy will
appeal to its conservative voter base ahead of elections likely
to take place next year.
At least 65 people, including lawyers, defendants and
judges, have been murdered over blasphemy allegations since
1990, according to figures from a Center for Research and
Security Studies report and local media.