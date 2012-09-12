FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sixty killed in factory fire in Pakistan-police
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sixty killed in factory fire in Pakistan-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A fire raced through a garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi overnight, killing 60 people, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Farooqi told Reuters 35 people were injured and bodies were still being recovered from the factory, which employed about 450 people.

Farooqi said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. In a fire on Tuesday, at least 23 people were killed at a shoe factory in the city of Lahore.

The fires could raise fresh questions about Pakistan’s industrial safety.

Critics say the government is too corrupt and ineffective to tackle an array of problems, from struggling industries to suicide bombings in the South Asian nation, a strategic U.S. ally.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.