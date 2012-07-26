Pakistan to buy 875,000T oil products for Aug-Oct - trade

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan is set to buy 875,000 tonnes of oil products, short of an initial tender of just over a million tonnes, traders said on Thursday.

Pakistan State Oil will likely buy seven gasoline cargoes, eight high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargoes and two low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes to be delivered into the port of Karachi, they said.

The company has already bought more than 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil and gasoline for July-September arrival.

Fuel oil is used for power generation in Pakistan and demand usually peaks during the summer, when less hydropower output means the counry has to turn to fuel oil-powered plants.

Gasoline use in August is expected to be high due to more travel during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Demand for both products is expected to ease after summer when monsoon season kicks in.

The tender closed on July 24 with bids valid until July 31.

Following are details of the offers: PRODUCT DELIVERY PERIOD SELLERS PRICE* Fuel Oil HSFO Aug-Oct Swiss Singapore $29.91/tonne (65KT each) Aug-Oct Swiss Singapore $30.99/tonne

Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne

Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne

Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne

Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne

Aug-Oct Trafigura $33.22/tonne

Aug-Oct Galana $32.63/tonne Fuel Oil LSFO Sep-Oct Gunvor $98.69/tonne (55KT each) Sep-Oct Gunvor $98.69/tonne Gasoline 87RON August Oman Trading $122.00/tonne (35KT each) September Oman Trading $103.00/tonne

September Oman Trading $106.00/tonne

September Swiss Singapore $117.02/tonne

September Glencore $118.30/tonne

October Oman Trading $96.00/tonne

October Vitol $113.00/tonne *prices are premiums to Middle East benchmark quotes (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)