Pakistan buys 140,000 T of gasoline for April, May via tender
March 14, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 6 years

Pakistan buys 140,000 T of gasoline for April, May via tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil has awarded an import tender for 140,000 tonnes of gasoline for delivery in April and May, an industry source said on Wednesday.

Total was awarded two cargoes, while Vitol and Petrochina were awarded a cargo each, the source said. Prices were agreed in the vicinity of $100 a barrel above Middle East naphtha quotes, higher than the previous tender.

PSO last bought a total of 210,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for February-March delivery from Vitol and Trafigura at premiums of $74.47-$90.96 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a C&F basis.

Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson

