7 months ago
Hyundai to assemble cars in Pakistan in venture with textile group Nishat Mills
February 3, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 7 months ago

Hyundai to assemble cars in Pakistan in venture with textile group Nishat Mills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Company plans to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan in a joint venture with Pakistani textile giant Nishat Mills, a Nishat Mills official said on Friday.

Hyundai, South Korea's largest automaker, has been seeking a local partner to set up an assembly line in Pakistan, Nishat Mills company secretary Khalid Chauhan told Reuters.

"Today we have signed a memorandum of understanding between the two companies and we will set up a ... project for the assembly and sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles," Chauhan said. "The project will be subject to statutory and regulatory approval." (Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik. Editing by Jane Merriman)

