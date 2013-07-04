FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan asks for IMF bailout loan; Fund offers $5.3 bln
July 4, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

Pakistan asks for IMF bailout loan; Fund offers $5.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan asked for a new $5.3 billion bailout loan programme from the International Monetary Fund on Thursday after talks with a visiting delegation from the global lender.

“This is a Pakistan designed programme. It includes bringing the fiscal deficit to a more sustainable level,” Jeffrey Franks, the regional adviser to the Fund on Pakistan, told reporters alongside Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The overall focus of the programme is to boost economic growth so there is a better life for vulnerable Pakistanis.” (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski)

