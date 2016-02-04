FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Privatisation remains top priority - Pakistan fin min
February 4, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Privatisation remains top priority - Pakistan fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Economic reforms including privatisation remain a top priority of Pakistan’s government and it plans to make up delays in selling off state firms in the energy sector, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.

Dar was speaking at a news conference in Dubai after the International Monetary Fund said it had agreed to release a $497 million tranche for Pakistan after the latest review of a bailout package awarded in 2013.

Protesters clashed with security officials on Tuesday over plans to privatise Pakistan International Airlines, leaving two people dead. Most PIA flights were grounded on Wednesday.

Dar said the government had held meetings with unions on the airline privatisation and planned to push the plan forward. He described the unrest as politically motivated. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

