Pakistan Dec yr/yr inflation 7.93 pct -stats bureau
#Financials
January 1, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Pakistan Dec yr/yr inflation 7.93 pct -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s year-on-year inflation for December stood at 7.93 percent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The average inflation for the period from July until December 2012 was 8.32 percent, the Bureau said.

Pakistan suffered from double digit inflation earlier in the year but that eased in the second half of the year. It may climb again as several repayments to the International Monetary Fund fall due this year. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
