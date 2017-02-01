FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan inflation rate falls to 3.66 pct y/y in Jan - statistics bureau
January 28, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 8 months ago

Pakistan inflation rate falls to 3.66 pct y/y in Jan - statistics bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s inflation rate eased to 3.66 percent year-on-year in January, a touch lower from 3.70 percent in December, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 0.18 percent in January compared with December, the bureau said.

The rise in month-on-month inflation was mostly due to higher prices of food items such as cucumber, pomegranate and oranges, as well as the cost of house rent, petrol and diesel. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik,; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

