FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan rolls out second media campaign to boost Islamic finance
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan rolls out second media campaign to boost Islamic finance

Bernardo Vizcaino

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank is launching a second phase of a mass media campaign designed to raise awareness and acceptance of Islamic finance among consumers in the world’s second most populous Muslim country.

The campaign is part of the central bank’s five-year plan for the industry. The new phase, announced at the end of December, will shift from building the overall visibility of the industry to educating consumers on the value proposition of Islamic finance.

“There is desire among consumers to know more about Islamic banking and address some crucial questions,” central bank deputy governor Saeed Ahmad said.

In October, the central bank released a country-wide study showing latent demand for sharia-compliant finance; it highlighted consumer outreach, rural banking and the need for stand-alone Islamic banks as issues to be addressed.

The campaign aims to help the industry reach ambitious targets including a 20 percent share of Pakistan’s banking system by 2020. As of September, the industry held an 9.9 percent share of banking assets and 10.7 percent of deposits, central bank data shows.

Last week, the central bank launched a financial innovation competition which will extend grants to develop new Islamic finance products.

Regulators want to encourage more profit-sharing modes of sharia-compliant finance such as musharaka, whose share of overall Islamic financing in Pakistan reached double digits for the first time in September at 10.1 percent, compared to 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Musharaka is a partnership in which two or more parties agree to provide capital, share profits according to a stipulated ratio, and share losses on the basis of equity participation. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.