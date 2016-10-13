FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pakistan Refinery approaches banks for syndicated loan - bankers
October 13, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

Pakistan Refinery approaches banks for syndicated loan - bankers

Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan Refinery is in talks with international banks over a potential syndicated loan, bankers involved in the discussions said.

The loan proceeds will be used to double Pakistan Refinery's refining capacity, they said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Talks are at an early stage, the bankers said, with one of them saying that that no mandate has been awarded yet.

Pakistan Refinery was incorporated as a public limited company in 1960. It has a processing capacity of 47,000 barrels per day of crude oil. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
