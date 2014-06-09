Suicide bomber kills 4 soldiers in Pakistan's tribal northwest

MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, June 9 (Reuters) - A suspected Taliban suicide bomber rammed a truck into a Pakistan military checkpoint on the border with Afghanistan on Monday, killing four soldiers, military officials said.

One military source said seven soldiers were wounded.

The assault, which took place in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal region, came just hours after Taliban militants disguised as security forces stormed Pakistan’s busiest airport in the city of Karachi.

“The death toll could increase,” a military official told Reuters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the officials said the Pakistan Taliban were responsible.

Last week, a suspected suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani security forces vehicle in Rawalpindi, home to Pakistan’s army headquarters, killing five people including two officers.

Sunday night’s attack on an airport in Karachi and an increasing number of assaults on military outposts in the last few weeks have all but destroyed prospects for peace talks between the Pakistani Taliban and the government.

In May, Pakistani forces launched their first major offensive in years against Taliban militants near the Afghan border after several rounds of government-led talks aimed at ending an insurgency failed.

Disagreements over how to handle the insurgency have marred relations between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the army, which has been pushing for a major military offensive. (Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)