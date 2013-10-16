Suicide bomber kills Pakistani provincial law minister, 7 others

DERA ISMAIL KHAN Oct 16 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed the law minister of a Pakistani province and seven others on Wednesday as the country marked the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Israr Gandapur was killed as he greeted residents of his home village. More than 30 people were wounded in the attack, including Gandapur’s elder brother.

Gandapur was a local chief and the law minister for the northern Khyber Pakutunkhwa province, the heartland of the Taliban. The province is ruled by a party that favours peace talks with the Taliban.