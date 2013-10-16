FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Suicide bomber kills Pakistani provincial law minister, 7 others
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Suicide bomber kills Pakistani provincial law minister, 7 others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Saud Mehsud

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed the law minister of a Pakistani province and seven others on Wednesday as the country marked the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Israr Gandapur was killed in his home as he greeted residents of his village who had come to celebrate the holiday.

More than 30 people were wounded in the attack including Gandapur’s elder brother, said Irfan Mahsud, the assistant commissioner in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, located nearly 300 km (190 miles) southwest of Islamabad.

“I saw so many dead people and injured people crying for help,” said eyewitness Haseeb Khan, whose new white holiday clothes were drenched in blood.

“There were arms, legs and heads everywhere.”

Ansar al Mujahideen, a group allied to but not part of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group’s spokesman, Abu Baseer, said it was in retaliation for the deaths of men killed during a July jailbreak in the same city.

He was referring to a major operation by fighters from the al Qaeda-linked Pakistani Taliban who disguised themselves as police and broke 250 prisoners out of a jail.

Gandapur was killed in his home village of Kulachi, about 50 km west of Dera Ismail Khan. He was local chief and the law minister for the northern Khyber Pakutunkhwa province, the heartland of the Taliban.

The province is ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a party led by former cricketer Imran Khan, which favours peace talks with the Taliban. Gandapur is the most senior member of the party to have been killed so far.

The Taliban have said they are open to talks.

But they also say they will not disarm, do not recognise the Pakistani constitution, and will not talk to the government until the army pulls back from their strongholds and all their prisoners are released.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.