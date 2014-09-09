FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for Navy dockyard attack
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 9, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for Navy dockyard attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack last week on a naval dockyard in the country’s south, in which at least one official was killed.

The attack came against the backdrop of a full-scale operation launched by Pakistan’s military against Taliban militants in the lawless region of North Waziristan after a deadly June attack on the airport in the city of Karachi.

On Saturday, militants attacked the dockyard near the southern city. The Taliban said in an announcement on Monday that it had the help of insiders in carrying out the attack.

“Navy insiders supported and helped us in carrying out the attack,” Pakistani Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid told Reuters by telephone from an unknown location.

At least two militants were killed and four were captured during a six-hour battle, media reported. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud,; Writing by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.