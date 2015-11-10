FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol to buy 15 percent stake in Pakistan oil marketer Hascol
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vitol to buy 15 percent stake in Pakistan oil marketer Hascol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Global oil giant Vitol will acquire 15 percent of Pakistani oil company Hascol Petroleum Ltd, with an option to buy another 10 percent within one year, Hascol said.

“We would like to inform that a term sheet has been signed by Vitol Dubai Limited with the major shareholders of Hascol Petroleum Limited (Hascol) to buy 15 percent of the issued share capital of Hascol,” Zeeshan ul Haq, Hascol’s secretary, said in a statement.

No price was given, but Hascol has a market capitalisation of about $190 million, which would put the size of the deal at about $28.5 million.

$1 = 104.4300 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.