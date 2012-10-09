FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan seeks 845,000 T oil of products for Dec-Feb
#Energy
October 9, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Pakistan seeks 845,000 T oil of products for Dec-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is seeking 845,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from December 2012 to February 2013, about 50 percent more than it bought for September to December delivery, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

The state-owned firm is seeking 455,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, 110,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 280,000 tonnes of motor gasoline, the document showed.

The tender closes on Oct. 19 and is valid until Oct. 26. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
