UPDATE 1-Pakistan seeks 845,000 T of oil products for Nov-Feb

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is seeking up to 845,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from November 2012 to February 2013, about 50 percent more than it bought for September to December delivery, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

The state-owned firm is looking for 455,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, 110,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 280,000 tonnes of motor gasoline, the document showed.

The tender closes on Oct. 19 and is valid until Oct. 26.

PSO bought less than half its total requirements for September to December delivery, skipping gasoil and low sulphur fuel oil purchases because of a dip in demand.

Gasoil appetite has dropped in the country due to increased rainfall, which has boosted hydropower generation, traders have said.

The company last bought 260,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Bakri Trading and Vitol at premiums of about $25 to $26 a tonne above Middle East quotes.

It also purchased 280,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline from Gunvor, Trafigura, Total, Oman Trading and Gulf Petrochem at premiums of $93-$106 a tonne.

Details of the latest tender: Product Quantity Period Firm/Optional High sulphur fuel oil 65KT X 5 Dec-Jan Firm

65kt x 2 Jan Optional Low sulphur fuel oil 55KT Nov Firm

55KT Dec Optional Motor Gasoline 35KT X 4 Dec Firm

35KT X 2 Jan Firm

35KT X 2 Jan-Feb Optional (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)