Pakistan's top court rules prime minister can stay in power

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered further investigations into corruption allegations levelled by the opposition against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying there was insufficient evidence to order his removal from office.

The court late last year launched an investigation into Sharif's family's offshore wealth after opposition politicians threatened to launch street protests.

The opposition accuses Sharif of failing to explain the source of money in offshore companies owned by his children and of lying to parliament. Sharif and his family have denied wrongdoing. (Writing by Tommy Wilkes)