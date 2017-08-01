Pakistan lawmakers chant name of ousted leader Sharif after electing new PM

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 hours ago

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pakistani ruling party lawmakers on Tuesday waved posters of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and chanted his name after electing a close ally to replace the leader removed in a Supreme Court ruling last week.

"Nawaz Sharif! ... Lion, lion Nawaz Sharif," shouted supporters of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party after voting in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country's new prime minister. Abbasi is a former petroleum minister.

Abbasi won 221 votes in the 342-seat National Assembly, in which Sharif's party retains a solid majority after winning elections in 2013.

Sharif's supporters have decried the Supreme Court's disqualification of the former leader over undisclosed income as overreach and part of a political conspiracy by opponents. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

