UPDATE 1-Pakistan State Oil set to buy 1.17 mln T oil products - trade
April 30, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Pakistan State Oil set to buy 1.17 mln T oil products - trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details)	
    By Jessica Jaganathan	
    SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is set to buy 1.17 million
tonnes of oil products for delivery over May to July, its largest purchase of fuel in the spot
market for this year, industry sources said on Monday.	
    The majority of the potential purchase - 910,000 tonnes - is for fuel oil, which is used for
power generation during the summer.	
    PSO is also set to buy 210,000 tonnes of gasoline and 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel at firmer
premiums than its previous purchase. The gasoline volume for the current tender is about 50
percent higher than April-May requirements because of higher demand from vehicle owners, the
sources said.	
    The tender closed on April 27 and is valid until May 5.	
    Of the high sulphur fuel oil cargoes, Middle East trader Bakri is set to supply seven
cargoes, while Swiss-based traders Vitol SA and Trafigura AG had the
lowest offers for the remaining three cargoes. 	
    The premiums range between $35.84 and $41.84 per tonne over Middle East quotes on a
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.	
    For low sulphur fuel oil, Swiss-based trader Gunvor had the lowest offers for all four
cargoes at $108.87 per tonne over Middle East quotes. 	
    For gasoline, Trafigura and Vitol are set to be awarded two cargoes each, while French major
Total SA and PetroChina Co Ltd  are due to be awarded a cargo
each. The premiums range from $87.94 to $126.00 per tonne above Middle East naphtha quotes. 	
    The jet fuel cargoes are set to be awarded to Vitol and Total for delivery in May and June
at premiums of $4.69 per barrel ($37.52 per tonne) and $4.32 per barrel ($34.56 per tonne) over
Middle East quotes, respectively. 	
    	
    PRODUCT              DELIVERY PERIOD     SELLERS         PRICE*	
    Fuel Oil 180CST      May 18-31           Vitol           $38.90/tonne    	
    (65KT each)                              Trafigura       $39.39/tonne 	
                                             Bakri           $35.84/tonne	
                         June-July           Bakri           $36.84/tonne	
                         June-July           Bakri           $37.74/tonne	
                         June-July           Bakri           $37.74/tonne	
                         June-July           Bakri           $37.74/tonne	
                         May-July            Bakri           $37.74/tonne	
                         May-July            Vitol           $39.78/tonne	
                         May-July            Bakri           $41.84/tonne	
    Fuel Oil 170CST      May 20-31           Gunvor          $108.87/tonne	
    (65KT each)          May 20-31           Gunvor          $108.87/tonne	
                         June-July           Gunvor          $108.87/tonne	
                         June-July           Gunvor          $108.87/tonne	
    Gasoline 87RON       May 18-31           Total           $126.00/tonne	
    (35KT each)          June                Vitol           $107.93/tonne	
                         June                PetroChina      $108.00/tonne	
                         June                Trafigura       $116.00/tonne	
                         June-July           Vitol           $87.94/tonne	
                         June-July           Trafigura       $118.00/tonne	
    Jet A-1 fuel         May                 Vitol           $4.69/barrel	
                         June                Total           $4.32/barrel	
    *prices are premiums to Middle East benchmark quotes	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

