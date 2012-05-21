FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan State Oil seeks 320,000 T gasoil, gasoline
#Energy
May 21, 2012

Pakistan State Oil seeks 320,000 T gasoil, gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan State Oil is seeking 320,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery over June to August, a tender document showed on Monday.

The company is seeking two cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 14-16 and June-July.

It is also seeking two cargoes of 35,000 tonnes each of 87-octane gasoline for delivery in July, three cargoes in August and one cargo over July-August.

The tender closes on May 29, with bids valid until June 2. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
