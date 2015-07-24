FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits close to Pakistan's Islamabad -USGS
July 24, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits close to Pakistan's Islamabad -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck very close to Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

Although the quake had a moderate magnitude, its epicenter was only 10 miles (16 km) northeast of the populous city.

It struck at 1:59 a.m. on Saturday (2059 GMT on Friday) and was very shallow, only 16.2 miles (26 km) deep, the USGS said.

A magnitude 5.1 quake is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

