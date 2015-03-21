Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 50 bps to 8 pct

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank cut its key discount rate to 8 percent from 8.5 percent on Saturday, citing a continuing fall in inflation.

Analysts had been hoping for a cut, following a drop in inflation triggered by lower oil prices, even though the State Bank of Pakistan cut the rate by one percentage point at its last meeting in January.

The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which came to power in 2013, is under pressure to do more to revive the economy, solve crippling power shortages and create favourable conditions for badly needed foreign investment.

The International Monetary Fund saved Pakistan from possible default in 2013 by agreeing to lend it $6.8 billion over three years. (Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Mark Potter)