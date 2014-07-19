FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged at 10 percent
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged at 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD July 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank decided to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 10 percent for the subsequent two months, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Saturday.

In recent months the rupee has remained stable as Pakistan has rebuilt its foreign exchange reserves following the successful sale of a $2 billion Eurobond, an auction of 3G and 4G phone licences, and an injection of cash from bilateral and multilateral lenders. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
