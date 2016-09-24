Pakistan central bank holds main policy interest rate steady at 5.75 pct

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank left its main policy interest rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Saturday, citing expected continued growth despite global uncertainty.

The State Bank of Pakistan said while inflation rose to 3.6 percent in August from 1.8 for the same month last year, stability in market interest rates would be instrumental for working capital and fixed investment.

An expected rise in domestic demand and projects related to the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure package are expected to boost growth, the bank said in a statement.

It expressed concern, however, at the risk of a widening current account deficit due to declining exports and rising imports. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan. Writing by Kay Johnson)