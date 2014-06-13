FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Corp plans $850 million GDR issue -IFR
June 13, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Corp plans $850 million GDR issue -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Corp will issue $850 million worth of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in September, IFR reported on Friday, as part of the government’s privatisation plans.

The Pakistan Government owns a 74.97 percent stake in OGDC.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup will act as financial advisers, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported citing Mohammad Zubair, Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

The Government also plans to sell down a stake in lender Habib Bank, IFR reported, citing Zubair. (Reporting By S. Anuradha of IFR, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

