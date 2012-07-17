Gunmen in Pakistan wound WHO staff, agency says

GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - Gunmen in Pakistan shot and wounded a staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) and an expatriate consultant working for the United Nations health agency on Tuesday, the WHO said in a statement.

The two men, who were working on a polio immunisation campaign, are in stable condition in hospital after their vehicle was fired on in Gadap Town, Karachi, it said.

“At this point, there is no evidence to suggest that this was a deliberate or targeted attack against polio eradication efforts or WHO. WHO is grateful to the Pakistan authorities for launching an investigation into this event, to determine more clearly the circumstances,” the Geneva-based agency said.