Pakistan Stock Exchange says Shanghai bourse interested in buying stake

KARACHI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from international companies including the Shanghai Stock Exchange to buy a stake, the head of the Pakistani bourse said on Monday.

The Pakistani bourse has been searching for a strategic investor and in July invited companies to show interest in buying a stake of up to 40 percent.

"By late August, early September expressions of interest were received, including from Shanghai Stock Exchange," Nadeem Naqvi, Managing Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, told Reuters by telephone.

Shanghai Stock Exchange did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)