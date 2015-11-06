Pakistani shares edge down; rupee weakens, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday, but trading remained within a narrow band on a generally slow trading day at the bourse, traders said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange closed down 0.20 percent, or 68.36 points, at 34,454.59.

“We did fairly well in October, going up by more than 6 percent in the month, the rally being partly fueled by mostly favourable results coming in,” said Raza Jafri, a senior researcher at Inter Market Securities Ltd.

“What we’re finding in November is that some of that excitement has waned a bit, and maybe people are booking their profits.”

On the day, Indus Motor Co Ltd lost 3.1 percent; Atlas Honda Ltd fell 2.73 percent and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd lost 0.73 percent.

November’s trading has largely lacked major triggers in one direction or another, and the market will now await the next round of results in early 2016, Jafri said.

“Worldwide markets have also been a bit hesitant in the last few days, with a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike again rumoured to be around the corner,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the International Monetary Fund announced that it would be releasing $505 million to Pakistan as the latest tranche in an ongoing $6.68 billion 36-month programme.

The rupee was weaker at 105.43/104.48 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 104.40/104.45.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.75 percent from Wednesday’s close of 6.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)