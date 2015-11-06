Pakistani shares edge down; rupee unchanged, o/n rates up

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, with no clear triggers moving the market in either direction, traders said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange closed down 0.08 percent at 34,426.75.

“Today’s trading was very range-bound, between 0.2 percent up and down intraday, but the notable thing was that volumes were among the highest we have seen this month,” said Raza Jafri, senior researcher at Inter Market Securities Ltd.

Traded volume on the day stood at 182.2 million shares, compared to 150.2 million shares on the previous day.

“There were no major market-wide triggers, it was only specifics names that saw heightened interest due to specific events to do with those companies.”

The market also seemed largely unaffected by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval on Thursday evening of the latest tranche in Pakistan’s 36-month $6.68 billion programme with the agency.

Traders said this was because the approval of the $502 million tranche was in line with market expectations.

Index heavyweight Engro suffered losses on multiple fronts, with Engro Corporation Ltd losing 2.43 percent and Engro Fertilizers Ltd down 4.24 percent.

This was off the back of a government announcement that natural gas supply would be redirected from Engro plants to the Guddu electricity generation station.

Those losses were pared by stocks such as MCB Bank Ltd which rose 1.10 percent and Hub Power Company which ended 0.97 percent higher.

The rupee was unchanged at 105.43/104.48 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.90 percent from Thursday’s close of 5.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)