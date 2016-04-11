Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens, o/n rates rise

KARACHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended lower on Monday as political uncertainty hit investor sentiment, with the opposition calling for more accountability from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after a recent disclosure in the ‘Panama Papers’ document leak, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 1.18 percent, or 401.32 points, at 33,566.22.

The ‘Panama Papers’ leak disclosed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s three children owned offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands. The documents were leaked from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Last week, Sharif said his family did nothing illegal and added that he would be forming a commission to investigate all allegations.

The documents showed the companies had engaged in property and company acquisition deals amounting to at least $25 million.

On Sunday, opposition leader Imran Khan threatened to launch a protest movement in Sharif’s political heartland of Punjab.

These developments, particularly Khan’s threat, impacted investor sentiment, said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales, Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

All major sectors posted losses through the day, with utilities and telecom companies leading the way, down 2.62 percent and 2.26 percent respectively.

Major index heavyweight losers included Engro Corporation Ltd closing down 2.5 percent, Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd lost 2.2 percent and MCB Bank Ltd fell 1.9 percent.

Consumer appliance manufacturer Singer Pakistan Ltd gained as much as 4.98 percent to close at 33.54 rupees.

Traded volume stood at 115.7 million shares, with traded value at 8.49 billion rupees ($81.15 million).

The rupee ended at 104.71/104.75 against the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 104.64/104.69.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.1 percent from Friday’s close of 6 pct.