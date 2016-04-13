Pakistani shares end higher; rupee strengthens, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 13 (Reuters) - Pakistani shares edged higher on Wednesday, as a rally in oil stocks following overnight gains in international crude prices offset profit-taking in select blue chips, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.09 percent, or 29.20 points, at 33,646.10.

The volatile session saw the index rising 108.98 points above its opening level and shedding 204.74 points intraday.

“As international crude rallied on reports of freezing production by Saudi and Russia, local oil stocks gained,” said Hammad Aman, equity sales manager, Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Global oil prices hit a four-month high on Tuesday, hovering just under $45 a barrel after a report that top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to freeze output ahead of a much-anticipated producers meeting on Sunday.

Major gainers included index heavyweights Pakistan Oilfields Ltd, which closed up 4.73 percent, Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd, which gained 1.04 percent and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd which rose as much as 2.08 percent.

“The Attock group of companies posted better-than-expected results,” Aman added, with Attock Refinery Ltd gaining 2.6 percent.

National Refinery Ltd closed up 2.28 percent.

“Investors chose to book gains in banks, autos, construction, pharmaceuticals, insurance, multi-utilities and telecommunications,” said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales, Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

The rupee ended at 104.67/104.70 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 104.70/104.73.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.9 percent from Tuesday’s close of 6 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)