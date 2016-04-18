Pakistan shares edge lower; rupee weakens, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares edged lower on Monday, with oil stocks dragging the index down after a producers’ meeting in Doha aimed at capping global oil output failed, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.02 percent lower, or 7.15 points, at 33,759.97.

“Despite the collapse of talks, oil market watchers say the lack of a Doha deal would be better in the long term and would mean that a rebalancing process of supply and demand can continue to its natural conclusion,” said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd ended down 1.44 percent, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed 1.09 percent lower and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 0.78 percent.

“The cement sector staged a mixed performance where Fauji Cement Company Ltd, despite outperforming market expectations, failed to ignite investors’ interest,” Rasool said.

Fauji Cement, which announced a 59 percent increase in third-quarter earnings at 1.56 billion rupees ($14.90 million) on Monday, fell 1.25 percent.

“We expect oil prices to dominate the market sentiment in the upcoming week, along with updates on our political landscape,” said Rasool, referring to the controversy regarding offshore holdings by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family that were disclosed in the ‘Panama Papers’ documents leak.

Traded volume was nearly stagnant from Friday’s trading at 94.68 million shares, with value at 6.22 billion rupees ($59.39 million).

The rupee ended at 104.75/104.80 against the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 104.66/104.70

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.60 percent from Friday’s close of 6.00 percent. ($1 = 104.6900 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)