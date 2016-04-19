Pakistan shares edge lower; rupee steady, o/n rates rise

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares fell on Tuesday as losses in cement sector stocks outweighed a rally in oil stocks following higher international crude oil prices, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.09 percent lower, or 30.35 points, at 33,729.62.

Index heavyweight cement stocks lost ground with Lucky Cement Ltd down 0.55 percent, Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd falling 0.82 percent and Cherat Cement Company Ltd slipping 1.49 percent.

“Oil stocks performed in line with a recovery in global crude oil prices,” said Hammad Aman, equity sales manager at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Oil rose around two percent on Tuesday as a strike by oil workers in Kuwait nearly halved crude production from the OPEC member, overshadowing bearish sentiment following Sunday’s failure by producers to agree to freeze output levels.

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed up 0.94 percent, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd climbed 2.53 percent, while Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd inched up 0.45 percent.

A favourable ruling by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan’s oil regulator, buoyed major natural gas suppliers.

“The OGRA has given the go-ahead to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd to collect 43 billion rupees ($410.58 million) for LNG pipeline projects,” said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

The stock closed 4.28 percent higher.

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd gained 1.78 percent even though the OGRA had not decided on its pending payments worth 40 billion rupees.

MCB Bank Ltd closed down 0.68 percent after it posted a consolidated net profit after tax of 6.12 billion rupees for the first quarter of the calendar year, down 28 percent from the same period last year.

Engro Foods Ltd gained 0.16 percent after it posted a 4 percent growth in earnings, at 1.11 billion rupees for the first quarter of the calendar year.

Traded volume rose 13 percent to 104.25 million shares, while traded value stood at 7 billion rupees ($66.86 million).

The rupee ended at 104.77/104.80 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 104.75/104.80.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from 5.60 percent previously.