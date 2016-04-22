FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares end higher; rupee steady, o/n rates rise
April 22, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end higher; rupee steady, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares ended higher on Friday, led by oil stocks on higher international crude oil prices, even as investors booked profits on cement stocks, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.50 percent higher, or 167.41 points, at 33,739.54.

“Energy stocks dominated market sentiment, similar to the previous day, due to expectations of a drastic decline in production amongst non-OPEC members,” said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

Oil stocks gained through the day, with Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd rising 0.63 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd climbing 3.98 percent and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd up 1.94 percent.

Automobile assemblers saw high trading volumes, with Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd jumping 6.99 percent, Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd up 2.46 percent and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 1.24 percent higher.

Cement stocks took a hit on profit booking following a rally due to buying by foreign investors, Rasool said.

D G Khan Cement Company Ltd lost 1.14 percent, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd slid 1.5 percent and Kohat Cement Company Ltd was down 2 percent.

Traded volume was about 20 percent lower at 92.64 million shares, while traded value was at 6.83 billion rupees ($65.19 million).

The rupee ended at 104.73/104.77 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 104.70/104.75.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.25 percent from Thursday’s close of 6.10 percent. ($1 = 104.7100 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

