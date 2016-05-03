Pakistan shares end higher; rupee stable, o/n rate up

KARACHI, May 3 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended higher on Tuesday led by banks and on gains in shares of Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.95 percent at 34,897.30.

“Investors’ anticipation of end of foreign selling in banking stocks helped them gain, and rumours that OGDCL will be Shariah-compliant also led it to close at its upper limit,” said Muhammad Rizwan, manager sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

The banking sector led the gains with MCB Bank Ltd rising 2.91 percent, United Bank Ltd up 2.03 percent and Habib Bank Ltd climbing 1.57 percent.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd ended up 5 percent.

Traded volume rose 6.4 percent to 197 million shares while value increased 31 percent to 9.2 billion ($89 million).

The rupee ended steady at 104.73/104.77 against the dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.75 percent from Monday’s close of 5.00 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)